WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 4,958 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,317 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. American Express comprises 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 downgraded shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,162,241. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

