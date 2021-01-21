WoodTrust Financial Corp Cuts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

WoodTrust Financial Corp reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 40.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,621 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.33.

Northrop Grumman stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $298.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,859. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $263.31 and a twelve month high of $385.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.