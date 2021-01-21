WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $13.78 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.3% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $13,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $123.52. 2,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,571. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $124.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.