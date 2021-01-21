WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.3% in the third quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.57. The company had a trading volume of 16,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,559. The company has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $100.55 and a 12-month high of $190.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.53.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

