Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDAY. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $218.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Workday from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.86.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $229.39. 1,350,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,021,533. The company has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.67 and a beta of 1.59. Workday has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $259.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.12 and a 200 day moving average of $213.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,329 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $285,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total transaction of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,873 shares of company stock worth $124,480,122. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 6,704.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.