Wownero Achieves Market Cap of $1.51 Million (WOW)

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Wownero coin can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $42,463.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 36.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wownero

Wownero (CRYPTO:WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 35,593,128 coins. Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wownero Coin Trading

Wownero can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

