Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Trading Down 19.9% This Week

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $3.55 billion and $148.35 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $31,787.87 or 0.99899266 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00024446 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00015109 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000211 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00035572 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin's total supply is 111,772 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

