Wrapped NXM 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.06 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 21st. One Wrapped NXM token can now be bought for about $56.74 or 0.00498102 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped NXM has a total market capitalization of $38.25 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded 56.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00124737 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00073741 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00283683 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00068974 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 674,086 tokens. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io

Wrapped NXM Token Trading

Wrapped NXM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

