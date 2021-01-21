Xaya (CHI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,462.00

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 21st. Xaya has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $2,462.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded 20.7% lower against the dollar. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,488,768 coins and its circulating supply is 45,346,641 coins. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

