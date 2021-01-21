Xaya (CHI) Trading Down 15.6% This Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Xaya coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Xaya has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and approximately $1,837.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Xaya has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Xaya alerts:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 54,494,037 coins and its circulating supply is 45,351,910 coins. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. Xaya’s official website is xaya.io. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xaya should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xaya and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.