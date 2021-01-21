XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Gap Up to $16.37

Shares of XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.37, but opened at $20.25. XBiotech shares last traded at $17.59, with a volume of 5,282 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $500.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter.

In other XBiotech news, Director W Thorpe Mckenzie sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $6,862,500.00. Also, major shareholder Street Financial S.A. Bay sold 1,173,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $22,029,559.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,981,515 shares in the company, valued at $37,212,851.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,730,869 shares of company stock worth $32,259,899. 30.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBIT. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in XBiotech by 9.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in XBiotech by 32.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,481 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 12.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of XBiotech during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 76.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 33,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

XBiotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. Its product candidates include 514G3, an anti-infective antibody that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Staphylococcus Aureus infections; and other anti-infectious disease antibodies, which are in pre-clinical development to treat Clostridium Difficile, influenza, Ebola, and Herpes Varicella Zoster (Chickenpox).

