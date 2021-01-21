Xcel Energy (XEL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th. Analysts expect Xcel Energy to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, analysts expect Xcel Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of XEL opened at $65.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 5,959 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $415,103.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,590,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.23.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.