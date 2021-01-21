Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Shares Gap Down to $2.63

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.40. Xenetic Biosciences shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 169 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

