Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) rose 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.58. Approximately 339,626 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 138,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $139.16 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.46.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $655.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Xinyuan Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Xinyuan Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

