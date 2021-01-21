Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.00

Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 39 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 38.78 ($0.51), with a volume of 104137 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The stock has a market capitalization of £54.92 million and a P/E ratio of 97.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 26.55.

About Xpediator Plc (XPD.L) (LON:XPD)

Xpediator Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight management services in the United Kingdom and Europe. It operates in three segments: Freight Forwarding, Affinity, and Logistics & Warehousing. The company offers freight forwarding and courier solutions by road, ocean, and air, as well as stock management, short and long term warehousing, and on site packing services; and B2B freight forwarding and courier services to the e-commerce, food, procurement, and oil industries.

