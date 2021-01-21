XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $124.40

XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) (LON:XPS) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $124.40 and traded as low as $121.00. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L) shares last traded at $121.00, with a volume of 26,224 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £252.55 million and a PE ratio of 40.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 126.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 124.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. XPS Pensions Group plc (XPS.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

