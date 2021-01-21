Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) (TSE:XTG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.30

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) (TSE:XTG)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and traded as low as $1.23. Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 76,700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.47 million and a PE ratio of 28.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.15.

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (XTG.TO) Company Profile (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Ghana, West Africa. Its mining portfolio consists of 225.87 square kilometers, including 33.65 square kilometers of the Kibi project; 51.67 square kilometers of the Banso project; 55.28 square kilometers of the Muoso project; 44.76 square kilometers of the Kwabeng project; and 40.51 square kilometers of the Pameng project.

