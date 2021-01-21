Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) (LON:XTR) Shares Gap Down to $5.10

Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) (LON:XTR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $4.75. Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 36,188,042 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50.

Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) Company Profile (LON:XTR)

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources Plc (XTR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.