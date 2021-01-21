Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on YMAB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of YMAB opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.64. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David N. Gill sold 2,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $180,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,662. Company insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 854.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. The company develops naxitamab that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed steosarcoma or refractory, and high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and GD2-GD3 Vaccine which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of high-risk neuroblastoma.

