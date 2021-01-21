Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.79

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.79 and traded as high as $8.59. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YZCAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in four divisions: Coal Mining; Coal Railway Transportation; Methanol, Electricity and Heat Supply; and Equipment Manufacturing.

