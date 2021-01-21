Ycash (YEC) One Day Volume Hits $141,386.00

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last week, Ycash has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Ycash has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $141,386.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00276676 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00086916 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033030 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

YEC is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,729,050 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ycash Coin Trading

Ycash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

