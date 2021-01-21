yearn.finance II (YFII) 24 Hour Volume Tops $21.90 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. yearn.finance II has a market capitalization of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, yearn.finance II has traded up 19.4% against the dollar. One yearn.finance II token can currently be bought for $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance II alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00125508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00072667 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00281231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00067855 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000706 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. yearn.finance II’s official website is yfii.finance

yearn.finance II Token Trading

yearn.finance II can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance II directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance II should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance II using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance II and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.