yearn.finance Price Down 12.6% Over Last Week (YFI)

yearn.finance (CURRENCY:YFI) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $863.01 million and approximately $620.59 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance token can currently be bought for $28,796.99 or 0.94697626 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get yearn.finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00052617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00126423 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.48 or 0.00294266 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00071628 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00069700 BTC.

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,969 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn . The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance

Buying and Selling yearn.finance

yearn.finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yearn.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase yearn.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yearn.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yearn.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.