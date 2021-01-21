Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.50

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and traded as low as $12.28. Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) shares last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 3,465 shares changing hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

The firm has a market cap of C$343.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 848.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.45.

Yellow Pages Limited (Y.TO) (TSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$80.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider GoldenTree Asset Management LP sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.25, for a total transaction of C$612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,473 shares in the company, valued at C$2,002,544.25.

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages owned and operated media, content syndication, search engine solutions, Website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

