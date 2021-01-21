YENTEN (YTN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. YENTEN has a market cap of $22,411.07 and approximately $18.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YENTEN has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,678.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.30 or 0.03752739 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.18 or 0.00424341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $427.29 or 0.01392766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.41 or 0.00588053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00434958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.66 or 0.00282468 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00023699 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

YENTEN Coin Trading

YENTEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

