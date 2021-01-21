Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond Sells 1,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $17,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,374 shares in the company, valued at $601,358. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Darryl Bond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Darryl Bond sold 3,049 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $51,863.49.

Yext stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 739,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,551. Yext, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,022,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,860,000 after purchasing an additional 872,904 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 0.9% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,253,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,293,000 after acquiring an additional 73,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Yext by 25.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,269,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,394 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Yext during the third quarter valued at about $14,805,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yext by 10.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 657,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after acquiring an additional 64,893 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

