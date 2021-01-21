Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin Sells 2,000 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $344,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ho Shin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Ho Shin sold 6,450 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $109,714.50.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Ho Shin sold 2,500 shares of Yext stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.21, for a total transaction of $43,025.00.

Shares of NYSE YEXT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,551. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.92. Yext, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.68.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Yext had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 63.74%. The company had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $22.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yext presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Yext by 100.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 292.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Yext by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Yext by 617.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Yext during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

