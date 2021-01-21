YFFII Finance (YFFII) 1-Day Volume Hits $683.00

YFFII Finance (CURRENCY:YFFII) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. During the last week, YFFII Finance has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. YFFII Finance has a market cap of $76,735.98 and approximately $683.00 worth of YFFII Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YFFII Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $2.65 or 0.00008425 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YFFII Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00051142 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00126461 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00289654 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00072785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.53 or 0.00068546 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000725 BTC.

YFFII Finance Token Profile

YFFII Finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,000 tokens. The official website for YFFII Finance is yffii.finance

YFFII Finance Token Trading

YFFII Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YFFII Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YFFII Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YFFII Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YFFII Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YFFII Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.