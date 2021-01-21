YGGDRASH (YEED) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 21st. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $500,009.60 and approximately $15,906.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00526653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00041473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,252.81 or 0.03978743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00016972 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000037 BTC.

YGGDRASH Token Profile

YEED is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

YGGDRASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

