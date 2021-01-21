YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 15,567 Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. OTA Financial Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 67,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 35,985 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter worth about $339,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 24.63 and a quick ratio of 24.63. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.37 and a beta of 1.04. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $165.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $145.75.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. The company had revenue of $4.22 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

