YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 68.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.78.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.92. 69,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,872,066. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.09. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

