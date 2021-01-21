YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 301.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,000 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.65. The company had a trading volume of 41,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,724,770. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $35.21 and a 12-month high of $65.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

