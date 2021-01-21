YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,054 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Eastern Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 820,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,578,000 after acquiring an additional 36,525 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 42,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 228,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSCP remained flat at $$22.49 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,917. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $22.63.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.