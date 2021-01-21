YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $15.85 Million Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up about 1.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.97.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,645,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $245.50. 198,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,785,176. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $249.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

