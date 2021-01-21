YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 82.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,306 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 66,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 730,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 65,426 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 441,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 410,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after buying an additional 19,477 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 5,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,607. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

