YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 412 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,461 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 1.2% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 13,465 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,722,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,675 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Unified Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,817 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,399 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

NYSE UNH traded up $4.90 on Thursday, reaching $355.74. The stock had a trading volume of 122,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,363,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $347.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.89. The company has a market cap of $337.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

