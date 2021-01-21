YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 689.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:SHM remained flat at $$49.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,993. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $50.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

