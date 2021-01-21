YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.70. 5,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,958. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.