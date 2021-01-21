YOU COIN Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. Over the last seven days, YOU COIN has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00062596 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.42 or 0.00567897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,195.77 or 0.03893383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00016799 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

YOU COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

