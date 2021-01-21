YOUengine (YOUC) Trading 177.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One YOUengine token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00062101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $176.93 or 0.00574513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00005846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00042474 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,186.05 or 0.03851311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014059 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00016688 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUC is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

YOUengine Token Trading

YOUengine can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

