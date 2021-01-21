Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN) were up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.10 ($0.18). Approximately 676,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,931,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.75 ($0.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of £101.59 million and a PE ratio of -23.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 14.97 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 17.04.

About Yourgene Health Plc (YGEN.L) (LON:YGEN)

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

