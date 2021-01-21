Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will report $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.67. CDK Global reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

CDK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $63,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in CDK Global by 29.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CDK Global by 2.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in CDK Global by 37.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in CDK Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $50.46 on Thursday. CDK Global has a twelve month low of $29.12 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

