Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cushman & Wakefield.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Shares of CWK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,280. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 9.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,041,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,410,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,306,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,717,000 after buying an additional 740,572 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at $5,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 152.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 844,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after buying an additional 509,367 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's operating segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

