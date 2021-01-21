Zacks: Analysts Anticipate East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.77 Million

Brokerages expect East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to announce sales of $389.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for East West Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $393.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $386.00 million. East West Bancorp reported sales of $431.23 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that East West Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover East West Bancorp.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $373.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EWBC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

In other East West Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 138.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 40.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 343.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 296.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.85. East West Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

