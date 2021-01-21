Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 232.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.36) to ($3.74). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($5.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.53) to ($3.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ ENTA traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.81. 104,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,406. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $939.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total transaction of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,206,000 after buying an additional 185,216 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 825,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,784,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,474,000 after acquiring an additional 55,730 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 686.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 138,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

Earnings History and Estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

