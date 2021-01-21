Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.10 million.

A number of analysts have commented on FMAO shares. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from $23.50 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 332.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 47.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 27.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMAO traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $24.11. 13,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,687. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.04 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 28th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.