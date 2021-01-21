Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Neoleukin Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.85). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Neoleukin Therapeutics.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.22.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,013,000 after buying an additional 491,803 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,996,000 after buying an additional 508,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.33. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.81 and a 1 year high of $18.13. The company has a market cap of $570.32 million, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 1.09.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

