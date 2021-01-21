Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Brokerages predict that Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Neovasc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.46). Neovasc reported earnings of ($1.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Neovasc will report full-year earnings of ($1.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.54) to ($0.82). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Neovasc.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVCN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Neovasc from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Neovasc presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN opened at $1.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71. Neovasc has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $3.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 61.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc in the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neovasc by 229.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,161 shares during the period. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

