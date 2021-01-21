Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.89 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) will report sales of $69.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $68.73 million to $70.72 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $73.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year sales of $281.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $277.73 million to $282.86 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $279.01 million, with estimates ranging from $275.18 million to $281.14 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.1% during the third quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 3,125,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,553,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwood Liquid Management LP now owns 2,468,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 721,328 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,270,000 after acquiring an additional 131,394 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,476,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $17.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.82.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

