Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Announce $1.53 EPS

Analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) will report $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $7.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%.

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Shares of SLG stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.98. 23,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,517,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.90. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $96.39.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $3.6396 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.86%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter worth $72,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $200,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

